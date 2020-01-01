Lisa Marie Presley wins joint custody of daughters

Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have ended a long-running custody battle over their 12-year-old twin daughters.

The rock star has been granted joint custody of the girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, four years after she filed for divorce.

The latest news comes six months after the death of Benjamin Keough, Presley's 27-year-old son from another marriage. Lockwood argued the suicide tragedy could send Presley back into drug and alcohol abuse.

In his fiercest challenge for custody, Lockwood claimed his kids told him Presley "walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017".

He stated: "There was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son's suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others. Thus, there is a significantly higher risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100 percent physical custody to (me) at this time in such circumstances."

But a judge found no reason not to grant Presley joint custody.

"The court finds that the conflict between the parties and their communication difficulties have had a detrimental (effect on) the children's best interests," declares Justice Dianna J. Gould-Saltman in a report obtained by Taste of Country.