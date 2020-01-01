Michael Sheen: 'I had to give back OBE honour after researching Welsh history'

Michael Sheen gave up his OBE so he could speak freely about the British royal family without appearing to be a hypocrite.

The actor was given the honour for his services to drama in 2009, but he handed it back in 2017 after researching the history of his native Wales for a Raymond Williams lecture.

In a new interview with newspaper columnist Owen Jones, Sheen said he realised he couldn't deliver his lecture and hold on to the gong from Queen Elizabeth II.

"In my research to do that lecture, I learned a lot about Welsh history, and by the time I’d finished writing that lecture... I remember sitting there going, 'Well I have a choice - I either don’t give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back'," Sheen explained.

"I didn’t mean any disrespect but I just realised I’d be a hypocrite if I said the things I was going to say in the lecture about the nature of the relationship between Wales and the British state," he went on.

Sheen also revealed he still smarts at the idea of an English royal holding the title Prince of Wales.

"Why (King) Edward made his son the Prince of Wales (was) because it was part of keeping down the Welsh rebellion," he added, reflecting: "These are things that happened so long ago but these things are resonant."

Charles, the current Prince of Wales, will forfeit the title when he ascends the throne, and Sheen suggested it would be "really meaningful and powerful" if the title is not passed on.