Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement

Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a message of encouragement for fans struggling with substance abuse, urging them to "hang in there" as he marks 45 years of sobriety.

The Silence of the Lambs star took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate his milestone with a black-and-white video, in which he recalled hitting his lowest point in his battle with the bottle.

"New Year's coming, it's been a tough year full of grief and sadness for many, many people," Hopkins began.

"Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call," he continued.

"I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preachy, but I got a message. A little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' And I said, 'I want to live'," Hopkins recollected.

"And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing," he added.

Admitting it hasn't always been easy, Hopkins went on to offer words of inspiration to others seeking a life of sobriety: "I have my off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that, but all in all I say, hang in there," he said, remarking: "Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday."

"Young people, don't give up. Keep fighting. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That's sustained me through my life," Hopkins advised.

He concluded the short note with: "Happy New Year. This is going to be the best year."