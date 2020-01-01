Natalia Dyer: 'More women need to be telling stories in Hollywood'

Natalia Dyer is calling for more female directors and writers in Hollywood.

Stranger Things star Natalia was directed by Karen Maine in her latest movie, Yes, God, Yes, a sexual coming-of-age drama about a Catholic teenager who discovers her sensual side after an AOL chat turns racy in the early '00s.

Karen also penned the script, and Natalia feels passionate about more females telling stories on the big screen.

"Having females directing and writing is something we need a lot more of," she said to Flaunt magazine. "I just don't think there's been enough - especially when it comes to female sexuality, and young female sexuality. There are things we've been given to look at on film and television, and many of them have been created, directed, and written by men. And that's fine, there are different perspectives inside all of us. But I feel very strongly for myself, my younger self, my younger sister, for girls, for women, that it's so important for us to have our version of that narrative."

The film premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in early 2019 and began its wide release over this summer.

Continuing in her chat with Flaunt, Natalia added how important it is to be able to see how women feel about "women's bodies and women's sexuality".

"The beauty of storytelling and film is showing people something that you know, you've thought about, and giving a version of your own experience," the 25-year-old concluded.