Lindsey Vonn calls off engagement

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is single again after ending her engagement to ice hockey star P.K. Subban.

Vonn, who was married to fellow winter sports star Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2011 and dated golfer Tiger Woods, has split from her fiance after three years together.

"We have decided to move forward separately," the skier said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The news comes months after the 36-year-old revealed the now-former couple had put their wedding plans on hold due to Covid concerns.

"We are in a holding pattern," she said. "With Covid, it just feels like there's no good option, you know? I don't have a timeline or a plan, we're just kind of going to wait and see.

"His family is in Canada, so I can't physically get to Canada and they can't get here. It'll happen eventually, we just don't know when. Neither of us are really worried about when we're going to get married. We know it's gonna happen, so we're not in a rush about it."

The pair met in late 2017, and went public with the romance in the summer of 2018.