Gemma Arterton: 'I still get stick for being a Bond girl'

Gemma Arterton still faces criticism for starring as a Bond girl in Quantum of Solace.

The 34-year-old actress played intelligence operative Strawberry Fields in the 2008 thriller, opposite Daniel Craig as suave super spy James Bond.

In a new interview, Gemma explained that she accepted the role in the blockbuster because she was struggling for money.

“At the beginning of my career, I was poor as a church mouse and I was happy just to be able to work and earn a living,” Gemma told British newspaper The Sun. "I still get criticism for accepting Quantum of Solace, but I was 21, I had a student loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film."

As well as Strawberry, Bond also seduced Olga Kurylenko's character Camille, who was the girlfriend of the film's villain, and the British actress confessed that she has since come to learn there were problems with the depiction of women in Bond movies.

"But as I got older I realised there was so much wrong with Bond women," she stated.

During the movie, Strawberry and Bond are assigned to go undercover as two teachers while on a mission, and despite being booked into a budget hotel, the MI5 super spy checks them into a luxury hotel where he seduces Strawberry.

"Strawberry should have just said no, really, and worn flat shoes," Gemma quipped.