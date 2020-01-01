Timothee Chalamet was excited to take his ‘first crack at a big-budget film’ with Denis Villeneuve

Timothee Chalamet signed up for Dune because he wanted his “first crack at a big-budget film” to be with a director as talented as Denis Villeneuve.

The Oscar-nominated actor found fame with the independent movie Call Me by Your Name and followed it up with films such as Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women, and next year, he will be seen making his first foray into the world of studio blockbusters with the epic sci-fi flick.

In an interview with Document, the 25-year-old explained that he had actively stayed away from mainstream big-budget movies but changed his mind with Dune because it was in the hands of Arrival director Villeneuve.

“There were three majorly appealing factors about Dune. One was the opportunity to work with Denis Villeneuve. I’m a huge fan of Denis’s films and was especially excited to take my first crack at a big-budget film with someone who is as adept at making indie cinema when you think of (his earlier movies) Incendies or Polytechnique,” he praised.

He was also drawn to the epic scope of the film’s source material – Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name – the parallels that can be made between it and the world we live in today, and how it has inspired many other films such as Star Wars and Avatar.

And the final reason was getting to play Paul Atreides, whose father accepts the stewardship of the dangerous planet Arrakis, the source of spice, the most valuable substance in the universe.

Calling it “a dream of a role”, he added, “A young man who is thrust into a position of power and attention at a very early stage in life, with a terrible burden to bring forth the prophecy of his people, other people, and the whole universe! It’s a lot. So that was a joy to try to wrap my head around.”

Dune, also starring Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem, is currently scheduled to be released in October 2021.