NEWS Connie Nielsen needed promises before agreeing to Justice League reshoots Newsdesk Share with :





Connie Nielsen only signed on to Zack Snyder's Justice League reshoots if he agreed to include a stunt she filmed which was cut from director Joss Whedon's version of the movie.



Like many of the stars who shot scenes for 2017's Justice League, the actress was far from happy with the blockbuster, which was completed by Whedon after Snyder was forced to step down due to a family tragedy.



But when Zack agreed to fan requests to rework his vision of the superhero movie, Connie was one of the first people he called.



The actress, who plays Hippolyta in the DC franchise, including the Wonder Woman films, reveals viewers will see more of her and her fellow Amazons in the new project than they did in the original theatrical release of Justice League.



"Zack called me to ask if I would be OK with a reissue of the film with changes," Nielsen told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I asked him, 'Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?' And he said, 'Absolutely'. And then I said, 'And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?' And he said, 'You got it'. So I said, 'Yeah, definitely. You’ve got my blessing. Absolutely'."



Connie admits she was shocked to see so little of what she filmed in the original Justice League.



"What was really sad was how much stuff we filmed that wasn’t in the film," she sighed. "I think that’s part of what made Justice League less cohesive as a viewing experience. The intent was not the same during the editing as it was during shooting."



Snyder's Directors Cut will arrive in four parts on HBO Max in 2021.