Alison Brie left red-faced by Mad Men 'peeing incident'

Alison Brie was left red-faced when she suffered a "peeing incident" while wearing a girdle on the set of Mad Men.

The actress, who starred as Trudy Vogel on the much-loved show, told Justin Long on his Life is Short podcast that the embarrassing moment happened while she was wearing the restrictive undergarment - which she described as like "biker shorts that go all the way up to your ribs (that also have a) small hole in them".

“I didn’t know for the first season that you weren’t supposed to wear underwear under them because they are underwear," she smiled, before recalling one time when she'd rushed to the toilet before shooting a scene "and tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth".

"It was full pee," she laughed.

And when Justin asked how she moved on from the incident, Alison confessed: "I went straight to set and just dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper. Because they’re waiting on me … I don’t want to lose my job."