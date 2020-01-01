Hailey Bieber tried plant-based diet during lockdown

Hailey Bieber gave her diet a makeover in lockdown and gave up meat and dairy.

The 24-year-old decided quarantine would be a good time to make a change and gave a plant-based option a go for eight weeks, before deciding it wasn't for her.

"I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils," she went on.

Hailey, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, admitted she found it really tough going as her busy life suddenly came to a "complete standstill", and turned to exercise to keep her going.

"It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle, where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine," she explained.

Noting: "I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles... I also recently started to box for some cardio," Hailey said she found the latter has been beneficial to her overall wellbeing.

"I found that remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health," she reflected.

Remarking that "she is happier than I felt in months" Hailey confessed: "I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some, but it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy."