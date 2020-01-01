Armie Hammer spending New Year's Eve in quarantine to see his kids

Armie Hammer will ring in 2021 in quarantine in the Cayman Islands as he prepares to be reunited with his children.

The Call Me By Your Name star split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers in July after 10 years of marriage and returned to his home base in Los Angeles from the Cayman Islands, where the family had been riding out the coronavirus pandemic.

Chambers decided to remain in the tropical paradise with daughter Harper, six, and son Ford, three, and now, after months away from his kids, Hammer is counting down the days until he can hug his little ones again.

Travellers arriving in the Cayman Islands are required to quarantine for 14 days, and it appears Hammer spent Christmas enjoying a beach view as he remained holed up in his hotel suite.

He shared a video clip of himself raising a toast to his Instagram followers on Christmas Day, and on Tuesday, he shared a snap of his hand holding a drink with the beach in the background.

"Good things on the horizon," he captioned the Instagram Story shot, adding: "5 days of quarantine left."

The news of his family reunion comes two months after Hammer's lawyers filed legal papers calling on Chambers to return to the U.S. with their children so they can work out a temporary custody schedule.

However, according to People.com, Hammer eventually agreed to let Chambers remain in the Cayman Islands, where their kids can attend school in-person instead of being forced to learn virtually due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.