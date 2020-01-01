Ray Liotta engaged

Actor Ray Liotta will ring in 2021 as a groom-to-be.

The Goodfellas star popped the question to his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo over the holidays and shared the happy news with Instagram followers on Tuesday, when he posted a photo of the happy couple posing in front of their Christmas tree.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he captioned the image.

"I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" he exclaimed.

The marriage will be Liotta's second. He was previously wed to actress Michelle Grace, the mother of his 22-year-old daughter Karsen, from 1997 to 2004.