Star Wars author alleges he was told to remove Rey-Finn romance plot

Alan Dean Foster, a writer who has novelised multiple Star Wars films, has revealed he was instructed to remove a potential love story between John Boyega's Finn and Daisy Ridley's Rey in the retelling of Star Wars' The Force Awakens.

In an interview with Midnight's Edge, the author shared that although he proposed a romantic plotline between Finn and Rey, executives at Disney weren't hot on the idea.

“There were a couple of things in there, and a couple of things that happened subsequently that bothered me,” Foster, who was tasked with writing the official novelisation for the 2015 movie, also known as Episode VII, said.

"I'm going to tell you one thing they made me take out because enough time has passed, I don't think it matters," he went on.

Declaring: "There was obviously the beginnings of a relationship between John Boyega's character and Daisy Ridley's character," Foster recalled: "I expected to see that developed further in Episode VIII (The Last Jedi), and zero happened with it."

He added: "There’s no need to go into it in-depth — but that’s, sadly, just the way things are."

As fans know, Star Wars screenwriters attempted to spark a flame between Finn and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico but the plot had fizzled by 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

LucasFilm has not commented on Foster's remarks.