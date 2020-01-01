NEWS 'Superman' director Richard Donner has become disillusioned with 'cynical' comic book movies Newsdesk Share with :





The filmmaker - who was at the helm of the 1978 DC Comics blockbuster - has hit out at the trend of darker superhero movies, and called for "the opposite" as a true escape from real life issues.



He said: "When you see it done right, by my standards, it’s so fulfilling. I’m very happy and proud when I see them. When it’s done wrong, it’s such a disappointment...



"There are so many people that make superheroes so cynical, it’s depressing. When they’re dark and bleak and angry with themselves and the world, I don’t find it entertaining.



"I think there’s enough reality going on for that. We just got over four years of that. I think we crave the opposite."



Donner was replaced for 1980's 'Superman II'- despite having worked on scenes for the follow-up - as comedy director Richard Lester reshot a new version.



However, the original filmmaker had a home video release of 'Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut' in 2006.



Similarly, 'Justice League' director Zack Snyder is releasing his own director's cut on HBO Max, after departing the project and being replaced by Joss Whedon - who reshaped the blockbuster.



Donner, 90, insisted he didn't know any of this - and doesn't even know who 'Man of Steel' filmmaker Snyder is - but he suggested it's "wonderful" that he's getting another chance.



Meanwhile, he also referenced Martin Scorsese's claims that the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters are more like theme park rides than films.



Donner quipped: "Well, I'd like to be able to make one of those theme park rides!



“The problem is, a lot of times, we see in our industry that when the technical lens becomes readily available, it's totally misused.



"But at the same time, every once in a while you really see quite a wonderful story with one of these films.”