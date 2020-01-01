NEWS Lesley Manville and Toby Jones lead Queen's New Year's Honours list Newsdesk Share with :





Lesley Manville, Toby Jones and singer Craig David are among the celebrities named in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours list.



The Oscar-nominated actress has picked up a CBE medal for services to drama and charity, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy star Jones has landed an OBE for his services to drama, while Fill Me In hitmaker David has scored an MBE.



Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, best known for his work on Sicario, No Country for Old Men, Blade Runner 2049 and 1917, was knighted in the overseas list, while veteran stage and screen actress Sheila Hancock was made a Dame.



Commenting on her honour, she joked to the BBC, "I've never felt myself this sort of person. It just doesn't happen to people like me. I feel I may be lowering the tone. I feel slightly miscast, let's put it that way."



Also among those picking up a new title are former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, who was made an OBE for her services to entertainment and charity, and an MBE for Coronation Street icon Sally Dynevor, who has played Sally Webster on the show since 1986.



Others named on the Honours list include composer Julian Anderson, pianist William Barry Douglas, artist Michael Landy, and comedian and writer Humza Arshad.