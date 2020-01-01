Daisy Ridley was told she was 'intimidating' while filming Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley was devastated when she was told she was "intimidating" while filming Chaos Walking.

The 28-year-old shared her upset at being given the negative label by a crew member on the set of director Doug Liman's sci-fi fantasy movie, which also stars Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, and Cynthia Erivo.

"I've been told that I'm intimidating," Ridley told Tatler magazine. "That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, 'God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?'"

She also recalled being told she was "aggressive" while in a meeting with an unnamed director, and said the encounter made her worry about how she comes across.

"I've been called aggressive, too. My energy is 'quite aggressive.' That was during a meeting with a director. I was thinking, 'But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I'm passionate about what we're talking about?' I dunno," Ridley lamented. "You have that horrible sinking feeling of, 'God, do I not come across the way I think I do?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Ridley spoke about trying to keep her personal life as private as possible, after being thrust into the spotlight thanks to her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

"When I signed on to Star Wars, there was nothing in my contract that said: 'Your life will be talked about,'" she explained. "It got to the point where I realised so much of my life was out there. People knew my mum's name, my dad's name, what my sisters do for a living.

"And I thought it would be nice to have something that's for me, that isn't for everybody else. I just thought I would keep that separate."

Chaos Walking is set to be released in March next year.