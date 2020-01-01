Gal Gadot couldn't imagine doing Wonder Woman 1984 without Chris Pine

Gal Gadot couldn't imagine making Wonder Woman 1984 without Chris Pine.

The actress made her debut as the Amazonian superhero in 2017's Wonder Woman, alongside Pine as her onscreen love interest Steve Trevor. His character was tragically killed off as he sacrificed himself to save millions of innocent lives, but fans were delighted when it was announced both Gadot and Pine would be reuniting with director Patty Jenkins for the sequel.

And the Israeli actress was overjoyed to be working with the Star Trek actor once again, as she sweetly confessed it was like "coming back home" when she saw him on set.

"I couldn't imagine doing another one without him," Gadot told Entertainment Tonight. "The fact that they figured out the right way to bring him back that actually helps the story, it was delightful to work with him again and it felt like coming back home, working with Patty and with (Chris) and with our wonderful crew."

Gadot also revealed that filming the sequel was a family affair this time around, as her two daughters have become friends with Patty's son.

"We really became family. Patty's family and my family are really close - our husbands, our children - and we made sure to bring them all on set," Gadot said. "The kids helped out giving away sides (pages of the script) to everybody and sitting by the video village. And when we were shooting on locations, they were always there. They're part of the circus, you know? We can't do it by ourselves."