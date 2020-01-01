Melissa McCarthy grows attached to her characters

Melissa McCarthy falls “wonderfully and terribly in love” with the characters she’s portrayed.

The actress has played a wide variety of characters, from bubbly chef Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls, feisty Megan in Bridesmaids, to document forger Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a role which earned her an Oscar nomination.

In an interview with Collider, The Boss star admitted that no matter whether the characters are perceived as good or bad people by the audience, she “falls in love” with them and feels like she has to defend their actions.

“I have a weird thing with that because I fall wonderfully and terribly in love with the women I get to play,” she said. “I do really feel like I get to know them and then I miss them and I feel like I still have to kind of stand and defend for them.”

She went on to reveal there is a possibility she might reprise her role of Susan Cooper for a sequel to 2015 action-comedy Spy and would be up for a sequel to 2014’s Tammy if there was a worthwhile story to tell.

“We’ve talked about a bunch of times doing another one of Spy, just because it was such a fun group. That would be so incredibly fun,” she continued. “I do sometimes think, where is Tammy now? What’s Tammy doing? I would love to know how she’s doing, I strangely really think about that sometimes.

“I think if the story was just and really honest, I’m not against a sequel. I actually really like what’s happening more now than ever that people do it 10, 15 years later. I think that, when you really are like, ‘Yeah, that’s a long time. Where is that character now? Is it up or down?’ That I think could be a cool story to tell.”