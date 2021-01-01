Duke and Duchess of Sussex salute their mothers with Letter for 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have closed out 2020 by honouring their mothers in a touching New Year letter posted online.

The couple has shared a Letter for 2021 on the Archewell non-profit website, in which the Duke and Duchess lay out their hopes for the charitable organisation as they invite fans to join them in supporting good causes.

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell," the pair began, alongside two childhood images showing Harry as a kid, sitting on the shoulders of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Meghan as a young girl hugging her mum, Doria Ragland.

The letter continued: "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike."

They urged: "In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action".

The couple then invited others to join them as they work to build a better world, with "one act of compassion at a time".

They signed off the note, "Harry & Meghan".

Archewell is named in honour of the royals' 19-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.