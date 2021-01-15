Kingsley Ben-Adir: 'Malcolm X was taken from us way too young'

Kingsley Ben-Adir has opened up about playing civil rights activist Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, saying that he had his eye on the part even as he auditioned for another role.

One Night in Miami, which marks director Regina King's feature film debut, imagines a meeting between Malcolm X, boxer Muhammad Ali, football star Jim Brown, and soul singer Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in 1964, to celebrate Ali's title win over Sonny Liston.

Telling The Hollywood Reporter that King originally wanted him to read for the part of Ali, Ben-Adir shared that the role of Malcolm X instantly captivated him instead.

"I didn't respond to (Ali)," he said.

"But the debate between Malcolm X and Sam Cooke really jumped off the page", the British actor recalled.

"I said to my agent, 'If anything happens and Malcolm becomes available, I'd love to put that on tape," he went on.

King called Ben-Adir four months later to offer him the part.

The role left Ben-Adir with a lasting sense for the legendary civil rights activist.

“In playing Malcolm, I really felt connected to him in a way,” he divulged, adding: “And by the time we finished shooting, I was like, ‘God, man, he was really taken away from us way too young.’ I’d love to have gotten to know him.”

Eli Goree was eventually cast as Ali, while Leslie Odom, Jr. portrays Cooke, and Aldis Hodge took up the part of Brown.

One Night in Miami will be available on Amazon's Prime Video on January 15 2021.