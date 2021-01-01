Gal Gadot's daughter confused by flying Wonder Woman mum

Gal Gadot's three-year-old daughter was stunned to discover her mother can fly after watching the trailer for the new Wonder Woman sequel.

The actress reprises her role as the titular superheroine, the alter ego of her character Diana Prince, for Wonder Woman 1984, but she had to explain the difference between reality and make-believe to her little girl, Maya.

"Just yesterday, I showed her a trailer and... she was looking at the computer and then she was looking back at me, and she said, 'You could fly. Eema (Hebrew word for 'mother'), you can fly?'" Gadot recounted on U.S. breakfast show Sunday Today.

"It was like, explain to a three-year-old girl that it's not for real. It's in the movie. I was anchored to a thing," she laughed.

Although the Israeli-born star admitted Maya is "still too young to watch the movie", her eldest daughter, nine-year-old Alma, was excited for its launch last week.

"She's very much looking forward to see the next one," Gadot shared in the pre-recorded interview, which aired over the weekend.

While Maya may not get to see her mother in action onscreen until she's a little older, she did get to watch mum at work as Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two kids made cameos towards the end of the movie.

Director Patty Jenkins' son, Ace, also featured in the Christmas sequence.