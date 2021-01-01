Chloe Bennet battling Covid-19

Actress Chloe Bennet has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star revealed the diagnosis in a post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Hey haven't been on here for a little, wanted to give an update...," she began. "On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I'm positive for COVID-19 ... it's been a rough week to say the least. Multiple members of my family are also infected, we've all been battling it out together. We're still not in the clear, but as of now we're doing...okay."

Insisting she has always done her utmost to stay healthy, Chloe added that she wanted to go public with her health battle to encourage others to take the virus seriously.

"I'm sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f**king do," she continued. "Covid sucks. It just really sucks. I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick. And I'm one of the lucky ones.

"I repeat! I'm young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the f**k down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be exhausting."

Concluding her post, Chloe told fans to stay as safe as possible in 2021.

"So I guess I'm on here just trying to remind anyone whose reading this, that yes 2020 is coming to an end, but this pandemic is still raging on, and if you can don't let up. Stay distant, stay safe, wear a mask," she finished. "On that note, I love you guys, stay healthy, and happy (almost) new year. X CB. P.S. f**k you 2020, I can't wait to not be in you."