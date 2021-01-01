Tom Payne and Jennifer Ackerman wed

Actor Tom Payne saw out 2020 as a married man, after delaying his wedding to Jennifer Ackerman due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prodigal Son star had been set to tie the knot with model and singer Jennifer - the sister of actress Malin Akerman - back in April (20), but the pair had to postpone their nuptials because of the coronavirus crisis.

However, they rescheduled, and exchanged vows just before Christmas, on 21 December.

“Last night me and the love of my life got married !!!" Jennifer wrote alongside a snap from their big day on her Instagram page. “After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did."

“I love you so much @thetpayne and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you xxxx" she concluded.

Tom, also known for his role in The Walking Dead, and Jennifer have been dating since 2013, and got engaged in November 2018.