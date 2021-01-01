Busy Philipps reveals 12-year-old child is gay

Busy Philipps' 12-year-old child Birdie is gay, and prefers to go by they/them pronouns.

The former Dawson's Creek star made the revelation in the latest episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast on Thursday.

She told listeners: "Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately... I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew."

Busy, who also shares seven-year-old daughter Cricket with her screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein, added that she's been struggling to get used to her kid's pronoun preference.

"Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to (sic)," she explained.

"Bird was like, 'I don't give a f**k. You can talk about how I'm gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"

Concluding, Busy said: "So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f**k up sometimes, but I'm trying my best at that, too."