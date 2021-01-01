Naturi Naughton set to wed mystery man

Actress Naturi Naughton celebrated the holidays as a bride-to-be.

The Power star went public with her happy news in a chat to the New York Post's Page Six, but declined to identify her future husband, only describing him as a "Southern gentleman" who works in the music industry.

The couple were introduced to one another by Naturi's Power co-star, Omari Hardwick, and have been dating for more than two years before the proposal.

"He will be revealed at the wedding," Naughton said of her mystery man.

She went on to explain: "I'm not keeping my fiance hidden. I'm protecting him, our union, our relationship."

She then noted: "We don't need other people meddling or using their judgment."

The singer-turned-actress is hoping to tie the knot in private in 2022, once the coronavirus pandemic is over, so their loved ones can join them "somewhere in a remote location".

“You will hear about it later,” she added.

The marriage will be Naughton's first, although she already has a three-year-old daughter named Zuri from a prior relationship. According to Page Six, Naughton's mystery groom-to-be proposed with a two-and-a-half carat Neil Lane diamond ring, as a surprise during a holiday photoshoot.