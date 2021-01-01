Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts dies aged 65

Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died aged 65, after collapsing on Christmas Eve and never recovering.

A representative for the actress told TMZ that she collapsed at her home in Los Angeles after walking her dog the day before Christmas. She was taken to hospital and put on a ventilator, but never recovered, and passed away on Sunday.

Prior to the Christmas collapse, Roberts was the "picture of health", the spokesperson said, adding that her death wasn't Covid-19 related.

As well as starring as Julie Rogers in TV show Charlie's Angels - a sidekick character who helped the angels solve crime - Roberts found fame as a Bond girl when she starred opposite Roger Moore in 1985's A View to a Kill.

She was also a regular on That '70s Show and a successful model, posing for publications including Playboy and featuring in numerous television commercials. Her last acting credit was in 2005 TV series Barbershop.

Roberts is survived by husband Lance and sister Barbara Chase.