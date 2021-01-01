Tom Holland experienced 'full circle' moment while filming Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland experienced a touching "full circle" moment while filming Spider-Man 3.

The British actor made his debut as the web-slinging superhero in the 2016 Marvel blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, appearing alongside the likes of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson, before going on to play Spider-Man in two standalone movies.

Holland began production on the third instalment of the rebooted Spider-Man saga late last year, and he realised that the set in Atlanta was where he had first auditioned for the role of Peter Parker and his iconic superhero alter ego.

"We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which has been crazy and really weird because we're shooting it back in Atlanta," he told his Avengers: Endgame and Onward co-star Chris Pratt during a recent Instagram Live. "That's where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we're actually shooting in the stage where I did my audition.

"It's like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, 'Oh my god, I hope I get this job!' And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie, loving life, confident, enjoying everything that's happening for me... So, it's been amazing, dude, it's been awesome."

Spider-Man 3, also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfred Molina, is expected to be released in December.