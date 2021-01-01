Alexander Ludwig weds

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig is a married man.

The Hunger Games actor broke the news on Instagram, telling fans that he and his fiancee Lauren Dear had tied the knot following a New Year trip to Utah.

"We decided to elope," the 28-year-old wrote. "It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.

"Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."

Lauren also detailed the wedding in a post on her own Instagram page, writing: "This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life. I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy.

"Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life. I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side."

Alexander and Lauren announced their engagement in November.