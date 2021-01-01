Jared Leto wants David Ayer to release his cut of Suicide Squad

Jared Leto wants director David Ayer to make and release his cut of their 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

Ayer has made no secret of the fact that the version of Suicide Squad that was released by Warner Bros. was very different to his, and has been outspoken on social media about what his cut would have looked like, with him once revealing he shot a lot of footage of Leto as the Joker that didn't get used.

Following the announcement last year that director Zack Snyder is releasing his own cut of Justice League, which is being screened as a miniseries, Ayer expressed interest in doing the same with Suicide Squad, and Leto has now given the idea his backing.

"I would love for him to be able to work on that and make the film of his dreams," he told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast. "It's always hard when you make these movies because it's such a pressure cooker. There are so many decisions that have to be made in a short amount of time. My hat's off to the directors and the producers, and the studios. It's not easy. You never start with something that's perfect. It's a race to try to make it as good as you can in a short amount of time. So I get it, having another swing at things? I'm sure we all can use that."

Ayer told his Twitter followers in May that making his cut would be "incredibly cathartic", and added: "The film I made has never been seen."

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, the Oscar winner admitted he found it "hard to say no" to playing the iconic Batman villain and discussed his upcoming appearance as the Joker in Snyder's upcoming Justice League cut, despite his character not being in the original version.

"I may or may not have shot something with Zack. But I love him, he's just a maverick and an incredible filmmaker. We get along great and have great chemistry," he said, before teasing, "I look forward to working with him again in the future. We have lots up our sleeves, Zack and I."