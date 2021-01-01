Mel B didn't tell fellow Spice Girls about The Masked Singer U.K. appearance

Mel B didn't tell her Spice Girls bandmates that she was competing on The Masked Singer U.K.

The 45-year-old singer was unmasked as the Seahorse on Saturday night's episode of the quirky programme, just a week after Sophie Ellis-Bextor was also caught out and sent home.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett after her unmasking, Mel admitted she'd found it tough not to spill the beans to Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Mel C, but added: "I didn't tell any of them. I didn't tell anybody, not even my mum and my mum's a big gossip so I definitely wouldn't have told her."

Asked what the Spice Girls would make of her appearing on the show, Mel laughed: "They'll probably be annoyed I didn't tell them!'

Mel also revealed that she'd found it nerve-wracking singing in such an elaborate costume and tried hard to conceal her distinctive Leeds accent.

"It's a bit nerve-wracking because with this mask on you can't see and it's very constricted - so it's literally like singing with someone's hand in your face so that bit was a bit daunting but when the music starts you just get into it," she said. "I thought I did quite a good job not sounding so northern. To be quite girly and soft with no accent was hard work actually."