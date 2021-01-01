Elizabeth Debicki: 'Working with Christopher Nolan pushed me as an actor'

Elizabeth Debicki has credited working with Christopher Nolan on time-bending movie Tenet for "pushing" her as an actor.

The Night Manager star featured opposite Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in the thriller, which was released in the summer amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

And teaming up with Nolan was a unique experience for Elizabeth, who told India's IANS: "My experience of working with Chris was really remarkable. I found him to be a very unique director, the way he works, it's incredibly specific. It's incredibly fast-paced. There's something about working with Chris.

"I think it's very surreal when you actually step onto the side of somebody who you have admired for so long. There is this kind of masterful quality to the way he works and the way he directs. It allows you to kind of cross threshold with yourself as an actor and an artist. I think it really pushed me as an actor. And I have never really experienced anything like working with him."

She concluded: "It is a really interesting thing for your brain to experience as an actor to this... the reality within the unreality of it, and how can I make it with him at the helm of that."

Elizabeth can next be seen playing Princess Diana in the hit Netflix show The Crown, as well as reprising her role as Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.