Death riddle surrounds Bond girl Tanya Roberts as representative insists she's still alive

Speculation has developed over death reports linked to the former Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts, as the representative who announced the sad news has now insisted the actress is still alive.

Mike Pingel shared a press release late on Sunday announcing Roberts had died hours before at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, 10 days after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve.

However, on Monday 4 January he was walking back his statement, telling TMZ he had been misinformed.

Pingel, the author of Angelic Heaven: A Fan's Guide To Charlie's Angels, told the Associated Press Monday that Roberts was still alive as of 10 a.m. local time in the US, but remains in a poor condition.

He also noted that the actress' husband, Lance O'Brien, had previously felt sure she had passed, reporting that she “seemed for him to slip away".

Relatives had also been told of Roberts' death, according to TMZ.

Media outlets have subsequently retracted obituaries for Roberts, and Pingel has stated he is now awaiting further updates on her current condition.

As well as starring opposite Roger Moore in 1985's A View to a Kill, Roberts became known to fans for her role as Midge in the sitcom That '70s Show.