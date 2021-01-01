Vanessa Kirby offers her support to FKA twigs amid lawsuit against co-star Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf's Pieces of a Woman co-star Vanessa Kirby has become the latest celebrity to voice her support for FKA twigs after she filed sexual battery charges against the actor.

The singer and actress, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, raised claims against her ex-boyfriend, LaBeouf, last month, alleging that he abused her throughout their relationship, choked her, assaulted her at a gas station, and knowingly gave her a sexually-transmitted disease.

Her suit prompted Sia to attack LaBeouf, claiming he "conned" her into an adulterous relationship by insisting he was single.

Now Kirby has told The Sunday Times: "I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth."

She added: "Regarding the recent news, I can't comment on an ongoing legal case."

LaBeouf plans to enter a rehabilitation facility following ex-girlfriend FKA twigs' lawsuit, while insisting not all the allegations against him are true.

In an email to The New York Times, he wrote: "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Shia and Barnett dated for less than a year before splitting in 2019.