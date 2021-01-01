Barry Gibb won't watch new Bee Gees' documentary

Barry Gibb has shared his stance on Frank Marshall's new documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, saying he won't watch the film because he doesn't want to relive his brother's deaths.

The last remaining Bee Gee, Barry told CBS Sunday Morning that Marshall's movie would awaken his grief over the loss of his brothers and band-mates, Maurice and Robin, who passed away in 2003 and 2012 respectively.

"I can't handle watching the rest of my family. I just can't handle it," he disclosed.

The musician then pondered: "Who would? I think it's perfectly normal to not want to see how each brother was lost, you know? And I don't want to address it. I'm past it."

Maurice passed away from complications of a twisted intestine at 53 while Robin, his twin, lost a battle with cancer aged 62. Another brother in the family, Andy, died at age 30, in 1988.

In a statement published by Deadline, Marshall said it had been an honour to work on the project.

"Like so many people, I've loved the Bee Gees' music all my life," he proclaimed, adding: "discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey."

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart is available to stream on HBO.