Larry King moved out of intensive care unit

U.S. broadcasting icon Larry King has reportedly been moved out of the intensive care unit while he continues to battle Covid-19 in a Los Angeles hospital.



The 87-year-old spent the Christmas and New Year holiday under doctors' care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus more than 10 days ago, but the news of his health crisis only hit headlines on Saturday.



According to NBC News, cancer and heart disease survivor King has since made enough of a recovery to be transferred out of the ICU, although further details regarding his condition are unknown.



Sources claim one of King's sons has also tested positive for the virus.



Representatives for the newsman have yet to comment on his hospitalisation, which comes weeks after he also sought emergency care for heart-related issues in late November.



Last year, King suffered multiple family tragedies when two of his children, son Andy, 65, and daughter Chaia, 51, died within weeks of each other; Andy from a fatal heart attack and Chaia from lung cancer.