NEWS Tiffany Haddish in talks to star in adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' Newsdesk Share with :





As per Deadline, the 'Girls Trip' actress is in "final negotiations" to join the cast of the surreal comedy, which is being written and helmed by 'Bad Education' director Cory Finley for MGM, with Brad Pitt's Plan B and Megan Ellison‘s Annapurna producing the flick.



The plot is as follows: "Landscape with Invisible Hand depict a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labour-saving technology causes Earth’s job market and global economy to collapse, a teenager and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families."



At the time of writing, it's not known which role Tiffany is being eyed for.



The 41-year-old star has a number of movies on the way, including 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', 'The Card Counter' and 'Here Today'.



Meanwhile, the 'Night School' star previously revealed she turned down a role in Chris Rock's 2014 movie 'Top Five' as she thought it was disrespectful that she would've had to go topless and film a degrading threesome scene.



She said last year: "You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts. I remember that movie that Chris Rock did ['Top Five'] and it's like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric [the Entertainer] gets in there and he's supposed to 'blah' all over their faces - just let that baby batter go all up in their face.



"And it was like, 'Tiffany, they're offering you the role'. And I was like, 'I don't want that role. I'm a stand-up comedian and I don't let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?' Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you're not going to disrespect it."