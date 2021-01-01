Whitney Port suffers miscarriage

Whitney Port has shared she and husband Tim Rosenman suffered a miscarriage less than two years after losing another baby.

Former The Hills star Whitney star took to her Instagram page to reveal the heartbreaking news.

"Hey, Everyone," she started her note. "This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy.

"Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected.

"I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again... We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today-Friday. Love you guys."

Whitney, who is mum to three-year-old son Sonny, kicked off the first vlog by revealing she was sure she was having a girl when she first fell pregnant.

"We had also just closed on a small house that we were going to renovate, and thought it would be fun to share both stories with you guys," she added. "Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos."

Whitney and Tim went on to talk about her pregnancy and their renovation project.

Port announced she had suffered a miscarriage via Instagram in July 2019.

In the past, the 35-year-old has been candid about how she struggled during her pregnancy with Sonny, starting the YouTube video series 'I love my baby but I hate my pregnancy'.