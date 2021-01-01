NEWS Tiffany Haddish to lead sci-fi drama Landscape with Invisible Hand Newsdesk Share with :





Tiffany Haddish has landed the lead role in upcoming sci-fi drama Landscape with Invisible Hand.



The 41-year-old actress is in final negotiations to star in the adaptation of author M.T. Anderson’s novel, set to be directed and written by Cory Finley, according to Deadline.



Production companies Plan B and Annapurna landed the rights to the book back in 2017, and MGM will be releasing the flick in cinemas.



Landscape with Invisible Hand is set in a futuristic world in which an alien species called Vuvv has taken over Earth. After the planet is revolutionised by the aliens' technology, which practically eradicates the job market, causing the economy to collapse, two unemployed teenagers broadcast their dating life online in a bid to make some much-needed money.



However, despite the aliens becoming obsessed with their love life, the couple comes to hate each other, and are forced to stay together because if they split, they'll bankrupt their families.



The sci-fi movie is the follow-up to Finley's drama Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman, which told the true story of the largest public school embezzlement scandal in U.S. history.



Haddish has a busy year ahead, as she's also set to star alongside Nicolas Cage in the comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, as well as thriller The Card Counter with Oscar Isaac, and the star-studded comedy Here Today.