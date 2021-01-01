NEWS Hilary Duff: 'I contracted an eye infection from all the Covid tests I've had' Newsdesk Share with :





Hilary Duff has claimed she got a painful eye infection after taking too many Covid-19 tests.



The actress, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has been undergoing regular testing in order to shoot her TV series Younger in New York amid the global pandemic.



And over Christmas, the Lizzie McGuire star - who shares Luca, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks, two, with husband Matthew Koma - had to visit the hospital after her eye "started to look weird".



However, she has reassured her fans that her eye is now "fine" after being prescribed antibiotics to treat the infection.



Giving a round-up of what she and her family got up to during the holidays, Hilary informed her fans on her Instagram Stories: "Then my eye started to look weird.... and hurt .... A lot... Sooo.... Took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the Covid tests at work.... Cuz you know, 2020, and all."



She added: "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics."



Hilary had to quarantine away from her kids late last year after being exposed to coronavirus.



However, after she tested negative for the virus, she was reunited with her brood in November.