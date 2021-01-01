Tanya Roberts' boyfriend learned she was still alive during live TV interview

Tanya Roberts' boyfriend was being interviewed about her death on live TV when he received a phone call informing him she was actually still alive.

Lance O'Brien was speaking to Inside Edition about the loss of his other half, following her representative Mike Pingel's statement revealing she had passed away, when he had a phone call from the hospital.

The call was caught on camera during the interview, as O'Brien can be heard saying: "Now, you are telling me she’s alive?”

He then told the interviewer: "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team."

Sadly, O'Brien has since confirmed to the New York Post that the situation is still hopeless, as doctors have told him it's impossible that the Charlie's Angels star will recover from her health battle.

According to O'Brien, Roberts has now been taken off life support, after falling ill with a urinary tract infection that got "out of control". Her situation was made worse by the fact that she'd battled hepatitis C as a child, he added.

O'Brien also insisted he has no hard feelings towards Pingel, who issued the statement announcing Roberts' death after misinterpreting a call from her longtime partner in which he detailed his final moments with the actress, sighing: "I don’t want to blame (Pingel) in any way, shape or form. I was in total shock, and I did say goodbye to her."

Roberts, 65, was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, after collapsing at home following a walk with her dog.