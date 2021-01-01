NEWS Patty Jenkins fought to be more than token female director while making Wonder Woman Newsdesk Share with :





Patty Jenkins fought with Warner Bros. bosses to be taken seriously as the director of Wonder Woman.



The filmmaker said that her vision for the 2017 blockbuster was initially dismissed by studio execs, who refused to take her suggestions onboard, prompting a bitter battle over her role as director on the female-fronted superhero movie, starring Gal Gadot.



“They wanted to hire me like a beard; they wanted me to walk around on set as a woman, but it was their story and their vision,” Jenkins said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. “And my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script. There was such mistrust of a different way of doing things and a different point of view.”



The director had been in talks with Warner Bros. since 2004 to make Wonder Woman, and she described an "internal war" at the studio over the handling of the movie.



“During that period of time, there were so many scripts, I could see the writing on the wall,” Jenkins shared. “This was an internal war on every level about what Wonder Woman should be.”



She also claimed that studio bosses were "scared" after previous female-led superhero movies had failed at the box office, and she pushed for Wonder Woman to be a more compassionate character.



"Even when I first joined Wonder Woman it was like, ‘Uhh, yeah, OK, but let’s do it this other way.’ But I was like, ‘Women don’t want to see that. Her being harsh and tough and cutting people’s heads off... I’m a Wonder Woman fan, that’s not what we’re looking for'," Jenkins recalled.



Jenkins has since gone on to helm sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which she also produced, and a third movie in the superhero saga is in the works.