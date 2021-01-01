NEWS Robert Rodriguez developing We Can Be Heroes sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Robert Rodriguez is working on a sequel to his Netflix children's movie We Can Be Heroes.



The kids’ superhero movie, a spin-off of Rodriguez's Spy Kids franchise and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, was released on the streaming service on Christmas Day.



On Monday, Netflix officials revealed their holiday viewership numbers and announced that We Can Be Heroes is on course to be watched by 44 million households in its first 28 days so they had commissioned a follow-up.



"44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And… BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I’m in full development of the sequel with @Netflix!" tweeted Rodriguez, who also wrote, produced, edited and served as cinematographer on the movie.



We Can Be Heroes follows the children of superheroes who must team up and learn to work together to save their parents and the world after the adults are kidnapped by alien invaders. The children are supported by the likes of Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Boyd Holbrook, and Christian Slater.



Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie hit the number one spot for kids' movies on the site in 88 countries, with Netflix counting viewership of a particular title based on just two minutes of viewing time by a subscriber.



Elsewhere in their holiday viewership announcement, Netflix officials revealed George Clooney’s sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky is set to be watched by 72 million households in its first four weeks, while the period TV series Bridgerton is projected to be watched by 63 million households.