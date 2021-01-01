Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split - report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been hit by claims their six-year marriage is over.

Page Six sources have insisted Kim is "done" after a tough 2020, during which the rapper ran for U.S. President, and publicly revealed he and his wife considered aborting their first child, daughter North.

In a rant Kim later said was a bipolar episode, Kanye also lashed out at his wife and her mother Kris Jenner for trying to keep him from his kids. He also announced he had been trying to divorce Kim for years.

Kanye later apologised and Kim flew to his retreat in Wyoming in an effort to fix their marriage, but it now appears the union is on its last legs.

Representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the latest split news, but insiders claim Kim has hired top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and is in "settlement talks".

"Divorce is imminent," the Page Six source suggested.