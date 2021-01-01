Jaclyn Smith honours late co-star Tanya Roberts

Jaclyn Smith has honoured the memory of her late Charlie's Angels co-star Tanya Roberts following her passing on Monday night.

Roberts, who was also a former Bond girl, portrayed crime-fighting sidekick Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season of the Charlie's Angels TV series in 1980, and Smith took a moment to pay tribute on Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of the pair posing with fellow co-star Cheryl Ladd, Smith wrote on Instagram: "Tanya joined #CharliesAngels for the final season, closing it out as it was initially intended with a red head, a brunette and a blonde."

She added: "She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades. Good bye angel, Rest In Peace".

Roberts' tribute emerged hours after Roberts' partner, Lance O'Brien, and representative, Mike Pingel, confirmed she had passed away late on Monday, a day after they prematurely announced her death.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, O'Brien was only allowed to visit Roberts on Sunday, when she appeared to open her eyes as he held her.

"(Then) her eyes rolled back in her head and she was out," he said, in footage obtained by TMZ, suggesting his subsequent remarks to Pingel were misinterpreted.

"I was just beside myself, I got into the elevator... and I was just upset. Mike asked what happened, I said, 'I just said goodbye to Tanya'," he recalled.