Tyler Perry flies to Georgia to vote

Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry made a special trip back to his native Georgia on Monday night to ensure he could cast his vote in the U.S. Senate run-off elections.

The Madea star is registered to vote in his home state of Georgia but was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for an extended break over the holidays, and by Monday morning, had yet to receive his absentee ballot.

Taking to Twitter to air out his concerns, he wrote: "Hey Georgia, Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I'm told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don't have it!"

Politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams responded to Perry's tweet and advised him to head to the polls in person to make sure his vote was counted, and that's exactly what he did, hopping on his private jet to cast his ballot at the polling station.

Responding to Abrams, he replied: "Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!"

On Tuesday, Perry returned to Twitter and shared a video message for his fellow Georgians, as he proudly displayed his "I Voted!" sticker.

"My absentee ballot never came so I just left voting in person," he explained, adding: "Y'all, get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote!"