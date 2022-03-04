Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton & Robert Pattinson will all be Batman in 2022

2022 will boast a trio of Batmen as Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton will all portray the superhero in two separate DC Universe films during the same year.

Pattinson will don the Batsuit for Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is slated for release on March 4, 2022, while Affleck and Keaton will both reprise their roles as Bruce Wayne in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, expected to hit theatres 8 months later on November 4.

The simultaneous depictions of the Dark Knight will create a multiverse for audiences, in which parallel worlds with different versions of the same character exist simultaneously.

DC Films president Walter Hamada addressed the triple iteration of Batman in a recent interview with the New York Times, remarking: "I don't think anyone else has ever attempted (the multiverse concept on screen), but audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it."

Fans may recall that Keaton previously has played Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Affleck has also taken up the role multiple times, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.

Originally, Affleck was to write, direct, and also star in the upcoming The Batman, but ultimately handed the part over to Pattinson, telling the New York Times in early 2020 that he was suffering issues in his personal life leaving him unable to work on the project.

“I showed somebody The Batman script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went though again,” Affleck shared.