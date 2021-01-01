NEWS Zack Snyder has no plans to make anymore DC Extended Universe movies Newsdesk Share with :





The 54-year-old filmmaker is currently working on a director’s cut of Justice League - which is due to be released in March - but whilst he hasn't ruled out making a DC movie again, he thinks its unlikely.



He shared: "Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League. The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie.



"This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine … as far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies - five movies or something - but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on."



And Zack is grateful fans have "so much faith" in his filmmaking.



Speaking to ComicBook Debate, he added: "Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue?



"I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?"



Zack had shot new scenes for his extended cut of 'Justice League', bringing back stars such as Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman for the week-long shoot.



The new material will form part of a four-episode limited series that will air on HBO Max which would have been his intended edit of the 2017 DC Extended Universe blockbuster.