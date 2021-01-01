Tyrese Gibson's divorce turning nasty

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson's divorce is starting to get ugly after he refuted allegations suggesting he locked his estranged wife and their daughter out of their family home.

The Fast and Furious star announced his split from Samantha Lee Gibson via Instagram last week, revealing he was grateful for the "5 years of magic" they shared together.

However, court papers reveal Samantha actually pulled the plug on their 2017 marriage back in September, and then accused Tyrese of changing the locks on their Georgia home weeks earlier, preventing her from entering with their two-year-old daughter Soraya.

She goes on to claim he cut her off financially, but Tyrese is fighting back at the allegations, insisting there is no truth to the accusations.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old also takes issue with Samantha's demand for $20,000 (£14,700) a month in child support, arguing the figure is "unreasonably high".

He additionally details the fight which led to their separation, revealing they clashed after he returned home from a movie set in late August, and during the heated three-hour conversation, Samantha threatened to call the police on the star.

Tyrese explains he decided to walk out of the house to avoid a confrontation with cops, citing safety fears after "multiple public incidents involving police brutality and racially motivated killings of unarmed African American people".

The marriage was Tyrese's second - he was previously married to Norma Mitchell, the mother of his 13-year-old daughter, Shayla.