Steven Soderbergh working on Contagion sequel amid Covid crisis

Steven Soderbergh has a "philosophical sequel" to Contagion in the works.

The 2011 movie focused on the devastating effects of a health pandemic sparked by a virus from China, and he revealed that the real-life battle against Covid-19 has given him the motivation he needed to write a follow-up to the blockbuster.

"I’ve got a project in development that Scott Z. Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion but in a different context,” Soderbergh said during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.

“You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?’ We have been working on that. We should probably hotfoot it a little bit.”

The star-studded thriller featured a stellar cast including the likes of Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law, and at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, it became one of the most-watched films on streaming services.

The filmmaker said it was fascinating to see his movie play out in real-life, and in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in 2020, he said he was intrigued by the "human behaviour" during the pandemic.

"The sociological behaviour, how people have behaved as individuals, as states, as countries – that’s been really fascinating," he said. "It’s just a reminder of how deeply irrational we are. When we’re put into some sort of fear-threat space, we become deeply illogical. It’s crazy to witness."