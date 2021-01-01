NEWS Mary Steenburgen held her breath as son proposed to Lily Collins Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Mary Steenburgen was a nervous wreck the day her son Charlie McDowell asked Lily Collins to be his wife.



Writer/director Charlie, the son of Mary and English acting veteran Malcolm McDowell, decided to propose to Phil Collins' actress daughter during a road trip through New Mexico after telling his family members exactly when and how he would be popping the question.

The happy news was announced in September.



"We knew what day it (the proposal) was going to be and what time it was going to be," Steenburgen told Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show. "They (Charlie and Lily) were on a trip in New Mexico and we were all sort of holding our breath, and so excited when he sent the video to all of us that she said yes and they were engaged."



And the Book Club star, who is now married to Ted Danson, is thrilled to welcome Lily into the family.



"She's a spectacular human being," she gushed. "She's so gorgeous but she's even more gorgeous on the inside.



"She's just a dream and she and her mama have all come round to our crazy, big, beautiful, noisy family that has tons of dogs and little kids. You know, it's been a strange time of coming together and being careful (because of Covid) but it's really important to us to be safe and to try to experience family, so that's what we've been trying to do."